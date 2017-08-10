Ralph and Russo to show at London Fashion Week

British couture brand Ralph and Russo is heading to London Fashion Week in September to showcase its debut ready-to-wear collection.

The designer label, founded by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo ten years ago, usually a regular on the Paris Couture Fashion Week schedule and a favourite of Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, has decided to show its first-ever ready-to-wear collection on September 15 during London Fashion Week at Old Billingsgate.

“With London being a cosmopolitan hub, we couldn’t think of a better place to launch our first ready-to-wear offering,” said Russo, chief executive and president of the brand. “We continue to listen to the demand of our customer and the market, which will continue to fuel the expansion of the Ralph and Russo product and universe.”

There are little details on what to expect from the brand’s first ready-to-wear collection, just that it will “remain true to the brand DNA and heritage whilst expressing itself as an independent extension of the Ralph & Russo offering,” the brand said in a statement.

London Fashion Week will run from September 15-19.