Ralph Lauren absent from CFDA schedule

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has released the calendar for New York Fashion Week in February. Notably absent from the calendar is Ralph Lauren, who is typically one of the biggest headline acts for the annual fashion festival.

Ralph Lauren Corp. said that the company has not decided on a plan yet for their spring 2020, so all hope is not lost. Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA, announced that he would be taking his next season's runway show to Los Angeles. Tommy Hilfiger is also absent from the fashion calendar, but it is possible he might be going international, as he's known to show in London, Milan, and Paris too.

New York Fashion Week kickoffs on February 7 with Monse's runway show at 6 pm and concludes with Marc Jacobs' show on February 12 at 6 p.m. Heavy hitters confirmed for the schedule include Christian Cowan, Rag & Bone, Anna Sui, Brandon Maxwell, The Row, Alice + Olivia, and Michael Kors.

photo: via ralphlauren.com