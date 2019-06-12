Ralph Lauren announces Design the Change sustainability pledge

Ralph Lauren is joining a growing list of brands making pledges to increasing sustainable measures. The American brand announced a commitment to driving sustainability through a series of goals. It also signed onto the United Nations Global Compact to work with companies across industries to implement universal sustainability practices.

Called Design the Change, Ralph Lauren's new strategy focuses on three areas where the brand believes it can create the most impact. These areas are "creating timeless style, protecting the environment and championing better lives," as outlined in a press release.

To do this, Ralph Lauren will achieve 100 percent sustainably-sourced key materials 2025, including cotton. By 2020, the company will train its design, product development and merchant teams on sustainable, circular, inclusive and culturally-aware design. It will also increase female representation in factory management by 25 percent by 2025.

“When Ralph founded our Company more than 50 years ago, he did so with the conviction that whatever we create is meant to be worn, loved and passed on for generations,” CEO and president Patrice Louvet said in a statement.

“This philosophy is deeply embedded in our culture, our brands and our Purpose–to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. It also inspires Design the Change, a strategy that will accelerate our efforts to create a positive impact in society and a more sustainable future.”