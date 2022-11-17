Ralph Lauren elects Wei Zhang to its board of directors

Ralph Lauren Corporation has announced the election of Wei Zhang, most recently senior advisor and prior president of Alibaba Pictures Group, to the company’s board of directors, effective November 9, 2022.

With the election of Zhang, the Ralph Lauren Board is now composed of 13 directors.

“I look forward to learning from Wei, who shares a passion for storytelling, innovation and entrepreneurialism – each representing core values for our brand,” said Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer.

Commenting on Zhang’s appointment, Patrice Louvet, the company’s president and CEO, said: “Wei’s blend of experience and knowledge in international operations – in particular Asia, business development, media and digital transformation, make her a timely and relevant addition to the Ralph Lauren board of directors.”

Zhang was with Alibaba Group from 2008 until 2022, most recently as senior advisor and president of Alibaba Pictures Group. She has held positions within Alibaba Group as senior vice president across investment and acquisition, corporate strategy and also led Alibaba’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“I’ve always admired Ralph Lauren’s Purpose that inspires people to dream and live the life they want to live,” added Zhang

Before joining Alibaba Group, Zhang held positions at corporations including News Corp China, CNBC China, consulting firm Bain & Company and General Electric.