Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 24 Runway Show: Celebrities fill the front row

Ralph Lauren is having a moment. More than fifty years since he started his fashion design company, #Ralphcore is trending on social media. Publications as diverse as the New York Post and Town & Country have reported on the phenomenon, an offshoot of the preppie ‘coastal grandma’ look whereby hip downtown New Yorkers are donning all manner of Polo shirts and Polo Bear sweaters. With room for just 100 guests at his 650 Madison Avenue HQ, it made an invitation to watch his Fall/Holiday 2024 Collection all the more covetable. The front row was a glamorous mix of celebrities, including actors and social media stars, all dressed in Ralph Lauren designs from current and previous collections

Derek Blasberg

Fashion editor and TV personality, Derek Blasberg, wore the ‘Gregory’ hand-tailored silk-blend suit.

Morgan Stewart McGraw

Designer and social media influencer, Morgan Stewart McGraw, wore the ‘Sawyer’ wool tuxedo jacket and matching pants.

TyLynn Nguyen

Model and designer, TyLynn Nguyen, wore the ‘Schofield’ bustier with pinstripe pants.

Ivy Getty

Socialite Ivy Getty wore the ‘Rebekka’ hammered satin midi dress with beading.

Jun Hasegawa

Japanese/American model, Jun Hasegawa wore the ‘June’ blue botanical lace strapless cropped bustier top with the ‘Cassidy’ striped wool-twill pants.

Jessica Chastain

Actor Jessica Chastain wore a silver chain halter-neck and tuxedo pants.

Kelsey Merritt

Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt wore the ‘Jarvis’ print silk habotai top and ‘Greer’ metallic organza pleated pants.

Hannah Einbinder

Actor Hannah Einbinder wore the ‘Gemma’ silk maxi dress In red plaid.

Yan Yan Chan

Fashion blogger and model Yan Yan Chan wore the ‘Bronya’ embroidered tulle strapless bustier top and ‘Whitley’ jacquard skirt with a contrast floral pattern.

Kerry Washington

Actor Kerry Washington wore the ‘Roslin’ silk button-front shirt with a bead embellished sarong.

Tina Kunakeyin

French/Italian model and actor Tina Kunakeyin wore a black-over-brown full-grain cowhide jacket over a shirt and tie with black pants.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Actor and model Jodie Turner-Smith wore a gold crochet dress with heavy fringing.

As for the show itself, in a press release Lauren said, “The woman I design for has a beauty that comes from an inner confidence. She dresses for herself. Her style is personal and bold. She’ll throw a hand-tailored jacket over a glamorous evening dress. She believes in quiet sophistication not defined by time or trends. My Fall/Holiday 2024 Collection is inspired by that woman, her sense of timelessness, her individuality — a style that is forever,”

To drive home the point, the show opened with the iconic supermodel Christy Turlington walking the runway, while 'Just the Way You Are’ by Billy Joel was played. In sum, 40 quintessentially Ralph Lauren looks were shown

At a post-show dinner at the Polo Bar, models in the glen plaid pant suits and long bias-cut slips they wore on the runway mingled with guests.