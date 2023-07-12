Ralph Lauren is returning to New York Fashion Week

Signalling the highly anticipated end of a four-year break, American heritage brand Ralph Lauren will be returning to New York Fashion Week this fall.

The last show was held in 2019 for the Fall/Winter season at a ballroom on Wall Street rebranded as “Ralph’s Club”, a staged swanky nightclub fused with Art Deco inspiration.

Initially reported by WWD, the womenswear runway show will reportedly take place on the evening of September 8, with further details such as venue location to be later released.

Since the Fall 2019 show, the designer has presented a number of off-calendar fashion events, including a show in California at the Huntington Library last October and a gallery takeover at the Museum of Modern Art in New York earlier that year.

Marking a New York City homecoming, Lauren’s latest ventures have been taken abroad, from hosting a show at Milan Fashion Week as well as outfitting The Championships at Wimbledon in London. Lauren’s Wimbledon sponsorship has also rendered a limited-edition customisable capsule collection.

The comeback also follows the news of the company’s recent uptick in stock, gaining 33 percent since the company’s growth plan announcement last September.