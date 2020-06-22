Ralph Lauren launches capsule collection in honor of Pride

Ralph Lauren is commemorating Pride Month with a new capsule collection and a partnership with the Stonewall Community Foundation.

Called Polo Pride, the line includes ten gender-neutral pieces for adults and children. A portion of the purchase price of each item will benefit LGBTQIA+ organizations globally, with the help of the Stonewall Community Foundation. The organization provides support to those who experience the greatest vulnerability within the community, including communities of color and transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary people.

“Pride is another way for us to prove that love transcends all borders, and that by standing together with the LGBTQIA+ community, the Black Community and their allies, we can send a message of solidarity to the world,” commented David Lauren, Ralph Lauren's chief innovation officer, in a press release.

Polo Pride features Ralph Lauren's iconic "Polo Pony" logo reimagined in rainbow colors. Pieces include a polo shirt, a graphic a tee, a tank top, a sweatshirt and a flag sweater, along with accessories such as a fanny pack, baseball cap, water bottle, socks, and a dog polo.

The Stonewall Community Foundation will receive 100 percent of the purchase price from the sale of each polo shirt and dog polo shirt, and 25 percent of the purchase price of each graphic tee, sweatshirt, flag sweater, fanny pack, baseball cap, and socks sold.

The collection is available for purchase globally through Ralph Lauren's e-commerce site. Prices range from 16 to 128 dollars.

Images: Ralph Lauren