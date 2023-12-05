Ralph Lauren launches debut Artist in Residence collection

Ralph Lauren has teamed up with Diné (Navajo) textile artist Naiomi Glasses to create a special collection for its Polo Ralph Lauren brand.

The inaugural collection from Ralph Lauren's Artist in Residence program, the initiative sees the company invite various artisans working within a broad array of mediums to work together and create limited edition collections. Aimed at celebrating as well as preserving heritage craftsmanship, the Artist in Residence program is part of Ralph Lauren's wider efforts to collaborate with the communities that inspire the brand.

A seventh-generation Diné (Navajo) textile artist and weaver, the Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses collection honors the enduring legacy of Navajo customs by portraying them through the lens of Naiomi Glasses' experience. Set to launch as three seasonal, special-edition launches throughout 2024, the first drop of the capsule collection will include men’s, women’s and unisex apparel and accessories in a color scheme inspired by the lands of Dinétah (Navajo Nation), where the Glasses family resides.

Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses, documentary Credits: Ralph Lauren

Key pieces in the collection include jacquard blanket coats and wraps made from the natural hues of undyed wool, along with modern versions of classic Ralph Lauren items like ranch coats and thicket jackets. All of the pieces integrate modern interpretations of Navajo symbols such as spider woman crosses, four-directional crosses, dragonflies, and wedge weave patterns, showcasing the blend of tradition and innovation in Navajo culture.

“Navajo weaving is a craft that has carried on through my family for seven generations and preserving these traditions in new ways has been so inspiring to me as an artist. To now be able to share it with people around the world, as seen through my eyes and brought to life in clothing, is a dream come true,” said Naiomi Glasses in a statement. “It is only through the power of collaboration and Ralph Lauren’s unique program that this collection was made possible, and the best part is that it brings traditional Navajo weaving to a new generation.”

Ralph Lauren's designs remain deeply influenced by America's diverse landscapes, cultures, and arts. Committed to showcasing a broader American narrative, the brand has been focusing on celebrating diverse stories and drawing inspiration from various communities. In 2020, this led to embracing the distinguished style of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), marked by a collaboration with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges. The brand also ventured into partnerships with Indigenous artisans, recognizing their heritage craft as a vital element of American art and identity.

Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses, documentary Credits: Ralph Lauren

“Heritage and tradition are at the center of everything I love — things that encompass both beauty and utility, that are uncontrived and personal and are passed down for generations,” said Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer of Ralph Lauren corporation, in a statement. “Bringing the most authentic expression of heritage craft to life means working with those who have created and sustained these timeless traditions for centuries and sharing their stories with the world. That is the opportunity that awaits us — and that will be a valued part of the legacy of our company.”

The new Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses collection launch will be further showcased in an exclusive campaign shot by Ryan RedCorn (Osage) and Daryn Sells (Diné/Navajo). It features a predominantly Indigenous team and showcases Glasses' community against the backdrop of the Navajo Nation. An accompanying short film by Shaandiin Tome (Diné/Navajo) explores Glasses' life and weaving traditions. The campaign premiered on December 5 on YouTube and selected Ralph Lauren social media channels.

Glasses, an avid collector of turquoise and silver, also handpicked an array of silver and turquoise jewelry crafted by six artisan families across Navajo Nation, Hopi, San Felipe, and Zuni Pueblos, which is featured in the campaign and RL Magazine. Select pieces from this collection are available for purchase online and in selected flagship stores.

Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses, documentary Credits: Ralph Lauren

In line with the company; 's commitment to strengthen its engagement with Native and Indigenous communities, Ralph Lauren is dedicating a percentage of the proceeds from the first Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses Collection to Change Labs, supporting the growth of Navajo and Hopi small businesses. This initiative builds on the company's continuous support of Native communities through partnerships with organizations like the American Indian College Fund and the Institute of American Indian Arts, aimed at preserving cultural heritage and enhancing educational and career opportunities.

The Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses collection is now available online and in selected global stores, with two further releases planned for spring and fall 2024.