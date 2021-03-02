Ralph Lauren launches rental subscription service

American fashion company Ralph Lauren has introduced its first subscription apparel rental initiative called ‘The Lauren Look.’

Starting at 125 dollars a month, the size-inclusive subscription allows members to rent looks from the most recent Ralph Lauren collections.

When a member has worn the pieces, they can return the items to be replaced with new garments or purchase them at exclusive member prices.

The online selection continuously offers varieties of dresses, pants, tops, coats, and more, as well as personalized suggestions from expert stylists on how to wear them.

“The Lauren Look allows us to explore an entirely new model tapping into the growing focus on the sharing economy and revolutionizing how we look at fashion consumption,” said David Lauren, chief innovation and branding officer at Ralph Lauren, in a press release.

“Launching with Lauren, our most widely distributed and accessible brand, is a testament to the growth we see in this space and will help us further anticipate the evolving needs and makeup of our consumers’ future closet.”

The company stated that in addition to supporting the reduction of clothing waste by expanding the lifespan of garments that might otherwise be purchased and worn only a few times, the collections will be part of a unique after-use program.

Once clothes have reached the rental capacity, they will be donated to Delivering Good, a non-profit organization that provides families who are impacted by poverty and tragedy with new clothes.

‘The Lauren Look’ will launch exclusively in North America on March 2.