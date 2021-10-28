Ralph Lauren reveals Team USA Closing Ceremony Parade Uniform

Ralph Lauren has unveiled the Team USA Closing Ceremony Parade Uniform for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic games.

The brand notably used more sustainable materials and manufacturing practices, in line with its Global Citizenship and Sustainability goals. Ralph Lauren has vowed to use 100 percent sustainably sourced key materials by 2025 and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

The Team USA Closing Ceremony Parade Uniform consists of a buffalo plaid hooded puffer jacket, fleece pants and leggings for men and women respectively, gloves, boots, an intarsia turtleneck and a hat. The puffer jackets, boots and gloves are all made using recycled polyester, whereas the turtleneck and hat were made from certified US grown wool.

“Ralph Luaren is incredibly proud to outfit Team USA in apparel that has been designed with integrity and purpose. For these Games, the design aesthetic of our uniform represents a modern look that feels distinctly new and fresh, created with sustainability in mind. We are highly invested in scaling sustainability solutions that have the potential to significantly reduce our and the wider industry’s impact,” said chief branding and innovation officer at Ralph Lauren, David Lauren.

All items were manufactured in the US, and the wool was sourced from Responsible Wool Standard ranches. With American athletes not supported by federal funding unlike other countries, Ralph Lauren has been an official outfitter of Team USA since 2008.

The uniform is available for purchase on the Ralph Lauren website, with a Team USA villagewear collection and Opening Ceremony uniform to be released in the coming months.