Ralph Lauren's corporate foundation donates to COVID-19 relief

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation has committed 10 million dollars to relief efforts for the COVID-19 global crisis. In addition, the company plans to produce 250,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns with its U.S. manufacturing partners.

The Foundations monetary donation will go to financial grants for Ralph Lauren colleagues facing special circumstances such as medical, eldercare or childcare needs and towards the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to help prevent, detect. and respond to the pandemic.

Part of the donation will also go to supporting the Foundation;s long-standing network of international cancer institutions. Ralph Lauren noted that these institutions are caring for people with cancer who are especially vulnerable at this time. Finally, a portion of the donation will also go towards the CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund's COVID-19 relief efforts.

“We recognize that this is an unprecedented, multifaceted crisis which demands different responses for different needs in different places," Patrice Louvet, president and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corporation, said in a statement. "That is why we are funding multiple activities to support our teams, our partners and our communities around the world. As we move through this challenging time, we are focused on continuing to be the beacon of optimism and unity that Ralph Lauren and our brands have always been.”