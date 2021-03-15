Ralph Lauren schedules next runway show

Ralph Lauren and Janelle Monáe are coming to a livestream near you. The brand has announced their next runway show, titled “All or Nothing at All,” will be an immersive digital experience slated for March 25 at 7 p.m. EDT, featuring a performance from Monáe, who is a muse for the storied American fashion house.

The event will be live-streamed on the brand’s website and feature the women’s Ralph Lauren Collection and men’s Purple Label line as a co-ed show. Guests will be invited to view the show from home and purchase the see-now-buy-now collection from the same screen.

Ralph Lauren’s return to the runway has long been anticipated, even if it’s a virtual one. In February 2020, the last truly physical Fashion Month that was had, Lauren had declined to stage a runway show at New York Fashion Week. He was expected to show off-calendar in April 2020, but cancelled the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

