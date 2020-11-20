Ralph Lauren teams with Snapchat for AR experience series

Ralph Lauren is introducing a series of immersive digital-first experiences, utilizing a first-to-market Snapchat logo scan feature for apparel. App users will be able to scan the brand's iconic Polo Pony logo from embroidery, fabric or other medium to unlock a series of augmented reality experiences, engaging the consumer in new ways.

The feature uses industry-first technology, allowing the Ralph Lauren Polo Pony logo in any medium, including printed materials, shopping bags, digital executions, advertisements and apparel.

Once scanned, the logo will lead users to a holiday-inspired AR experience that "offers the opportunity to discover the rich world of Ralph Lauren all the way through point of purchase," according to a press release.

The AR experience will be refreshed on a regular basis, showcasing with new themes and creative executions.