Ralph Lauren unveils Earth Polo made from recycled plastic

Ralph Lauren is getting into the spirit of Earth Day. The brand announced its newest style in its Ralph Lauren Polo line, aptly called the Earth Polo and crafted from thread derived entirely from recycled plastic bottles. Each shirt in the style is also dyed in a way doesn't use any water.

The brand partnered with sustainable organization First Mile to create its new Earth Polo. First Mile works with entrepreneurs to collect recyclable plastic bottles, then uses an eco-friendly manufacturing system to process the plastic into high-quality yarn.

Each Earth Polo is made from about 12 plastic bottles. It is available for sale just in time for Earth Day, and comes in four colorways: Stuart Green, White, Navy and Baby Blue. Each color is available in both men's and women's sizing, and retails for 89.50 dollars.