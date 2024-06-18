Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA Olympic uniforms

American fashion house Ralph Lauren has unveiled Team USA’s Americana and preppy athleisure opening and closing ceremony outfits for the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer.

The 2024 games mark the ninth time Polo Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of the US Olympic and Paralympic teams, and the American brand has designed opening and closing ceremony uniform apparel that “draws inspiration from the dynamic and vibrant host city of Paris,” while also embracing “a patriotic spirit reflected in a signature palette of red, white and blue”.

David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer at Ralph Lauren Corporation, said in a statement: “Ralph Lauren is profoundly honoured to define the look of the American delegation as they represent our country in one of the world’s most celebrated and storied events.

“For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has been a pioneer at the intersection of style and sport—the vibrancy, passion and self-expression in sport has been a central touchpoint of inspiration for our brand since the very beginning of the iconic Polo brand in 1967. This summer, Paris is the backdrop where fashion and sport will collide on the world’s stage with a global audience and that is an incredibly exciting proposition.”

Team USA’s opening and closing ceremony uniforms for Paris 2024 Olympics revealed

For the opening ceremony, Team USA athletes will be travelling down the River Seine on boats wearing a modern tailored look, featuring a classic single-breasted wool blazer with red and white tipping and a striped oxford shirt paired with a tapered jean and a classic suede buck shoe.

Ralph Lauren’s Team USA closing ceremony uniform Credits: Ralph Lauren

The closing ceremony uniform showcases a sporty moto-style jacket paired with white denim and a Polo shirt from the brand’s custom ‘Create Your Own’ programme, crafted with innovative flat-knit technology to minimise waste from excess fabric.

Sarah Hirshland, chief executive at the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, added: “Ralph Lauren has once again created designs that not only capture the essence of American style but also embody the spirit and pride of Team USA.

“As Team USA athletes prepare to represent the United States at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, this iconic apparel serves as a symbol of unity and inspiration for both our team and the millions of fans who will be cheering them on.”

Ralph Lauren Team USA 'Villagewear' collection Credits: Ralph Lauren

Alongside the ceremonial uniforms, Ralph Lauren has also crafted a commemorative ‘Villagewear’ collection of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, which will be available for purchase. It features iconic styles and silhouettes, including sporty varsity jackets, Polo shirts, vintage-style rugby shirts and the classic American flag sweater, with graphics and custom prints, bold colour-blocking and classic stripes.

Ralph Lauren notes that each item in the uniform has been “proudly” manufactured in the US and has been done so with “thoughtful consideration of material and manufacturing choices”. This includes investing in ways to decrease the use of virgin materials, with the ‘Villagewear’ collection featuring the brand’s first-ever 100 percent recycled cotton polo shirt, crafted with NFW Clarus technology.

Ralph Lauren Team USA 'Villagewear' collection Credits: Ralph Lauren

Other styles in the collection, including Team USA’s opening and closing ceremony parade uniforms, have been crafted with recycled polyester and US-grown responsible wool standard (RWS) certified wool.

Ralph Lauren’s Team USA opening and closing ceremony uniform apparel and a collection of Team USA apparel and accessories are available at RalphLauren.com, TeamUSAShop.com and in stores in the US and France.

Ralph Lauren Team USA 'Villagewear' collection Credits: Ralph Lauren