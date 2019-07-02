Ralph & Russo taps into Art Deco era with AW19/20 collection

British luxury brand Ralph & Russo has returned to Paris Haute Couture Week to unveil its autumn winter 2019/2020 couture collection, marking its twelfth season as part of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture’s official schedule and its first outdoor show.

Taking place in the grounds of the Embassy of the United Kingdom on the famous Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, the Ralph & Russo AW19/20 couture collection depicted a 1930s ‘soirée en plein air’; a bustling scene wrought with flora, fauna and with the majestic luxury of the Art Deco era.

Inspired by the creative works of artist and designer Erté, the collection featured draping evening gowns with strings of pearls exposing hourglass silhouettes. The collection saw bold shades of red, pink, yellow and aqua juxtaposing ice-white feather embellished cocktail dresses and black bejewelled smoking jackets.

Embellished with opalescent fan-shaped embroideries inspired by the Art Deco era, the collection translates influences behind the Art Deco movement into a continued celebration of the modern female and her multi-faceted form.