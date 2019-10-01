Rambler Studios launches the Design Your Life Talent Awards

A renowned jury will present the Design Your Life Talent Awards in Amsterdam on Thursday, October 3rd. An initiative created by Rambler Studios that celebrates and gives recognition to raw talent. Rambler Studios has been working with young people with a troubled past from Amsterdam for nine years. With the Design Your Life program, Rambler Studio wants to use creativity to inspire young people to reshape their lives. Carmen van der Vecht, the founder of Rambler Studios said in a statement: "We offer these young people a safe haven. But our strength is, above all, to bring out their talent while maintaining their own style, to make them visible to society."

Award recognizes skills, personality and talent

A total of three awards will be presented. The Design Your Life Skills Award, Design Your Life Personality Award and the ultimate Design Your Life Talent Award. The experienced jury consists of Linnemore Nefdt, former head of circular fashion design and concepts at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute. Robin Cox, the founder of A City Made By People, a community in more than 20 cities and its own international magazine. Maria Nguyen, the co-founder of CRE8 Social Venture, and has a master's degree in industrial design.

Street fashion with impact in the heart of Amsterdam

Since 2009, more than 250 young people have been guided through the Design Your Life program of Rambler Studios. Through creativity, designing clothes and good coaching, these troubled youth have regained self-confidence. About 35% of the young participants have gone back to school or work. With the success in Amsterdam, Rambler Studio Berlin was opened in 2016 and next year it will start the first Design Your Life program in New York.

Images: Rambler Studios