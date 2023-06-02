Rankin shoots Vinted secondhand fashion for exclusive editorial

Renowned British photographer Rankin recently partnered with secondhand fashion marketplace Vinted for an editorial shoot exclusively styled with Vinted finds.

The fashion story follows Vinted’s first-ever Climate Change Impact Report, and according to the site, it serves as “a reminder that pre-loved is a better lifestyle choice for the climate, your wallet and wardrobe,” as stated in a press release.

The Climate Change Impact Report analysed over half a billion customer transactions from 2021, looking at insights from 2.4 million consumers spanning across Europe and the U.K. A statistic that emerged from the report stated that Vinted users saved an average of 1.8 kg of CO₂e, a carbon dioxide equivalent, per secondhand item bought on the platform.

Eschewing the traditional trend cycle, the shoot showcases six looks that explore the individualistic possibilities of wearing pre-worn fashion. Rankin shot the photos for his magazine Hunger, and are also set to be featured in an upcoming exhibition at the Ernst Leitz Museum in Wetzlar, Germany, which opened in late May. Rankin’s creative goal for the editorial was to portray more eco-conscious shopping options through a high fashion lens. “More sustainable lifestyles are finally in fashion, and not just for the season but for life,” said Rankin in a press statement. “Sites like Vinted are at the vanguard of this, carrying the torch for a brighter, more climate-conscious future.”

Shot by Rankin. Image: Courtesy of Vinted.

