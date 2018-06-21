Rapper Tommy Cash swaps the stage for Paris catwalk

The outrageous post-Soviet rapper and conceptual artist Tommy Cash -- best known for his wacky hits "Leave Me Alone" and "Winaloto" -- made his catwalk debut Thursday as a model in Rick Owens' dramatically apocalyptic outdoor Paris show.

The Estonian, who has built up a huge following thanks to his videos which are often dubbed "the craziest on YouTube", also supplied the music for the spectacular show -- an instrumental version of "Pussy Money Weed".

The dystopian atmosphere of the song -- the video of which features disabled dancers -- mirrored Owens' avant-garde clothes which often have an end of days feel.