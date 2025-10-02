Raquel Aldaz wins Fashion Talent Award 2025

The Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) Madrid closed this year’s Madrid es Moda with its Fashion Show at Espacio Ventas, where twelve graduates presented their final collections to industry professionals.

The Fashion Talent Award 2025 went to designer Raquel Aldaz for Ruido de Fondo (“Background Noise”), a collection exploring the contradictions between sustainability and mass consumption. Aldaz worked with repurposed household textiles and self-made materials, creating oversized garments praised for their experimentation and technical precision.

An independent jury, including ACME’s Pepa Bueno and El País editor Leticia García, highlighted Aldaz’s willingness to take risks and push material boundaries.

The show’s theme, “Saberes Conectados” (“Connected Knowledge”), encouraged graduates to merge tradition with technology, sustainability with innovation. Finalists included Guillermo Sastre Fernández, Xinyuan Zheng, Alejandra Elizondo Díaz, and others.

IED Madrid Director Eduardo Castañé emphasized the importance of supporting emerging designers, saying the event “builds a bridge between education and the industry” while showcasing the next generation of talent.