Rave Review unveils collection made out of scrapped car parts

Swedish upcycling fashion brand Rave Review, founded by design duo Josephine Bergqvist and Livia Schück, has collaborated with Czech car manufacturer Škoda on an exclusive clothing collection partly made from scrapped cars.

Inspired by the great outdoors, Rave Review reused car seats, seat belts, and fabrics from vintage kilts and blankets to create fashionable utilitarian style jackets, trousers, hats and bags. Each piece from the exclusive outdoor collection will be available through an online Škoda x Rave Review raffle.

Image: Škoda

The unconventional fashion collection aims to illustrate that “something old and forgotten can be brought back into the shape of something new and desirable,” explains Rave Review, by combining high-quality materials and timeless design utilising upcycled materials.

Highlights include a bomber jacket made entirely out of car seats complete with a Škoda key chain, a waist bag designed for the outdoors made from seat belts and car seats, and patchwork checked trousers with zipper detailing to transform them into shorts.

Image: Škoda

Livia Schück, co-founder and creative director at Rave Review, said in a statement: “Working with Škoda has been a fun adventure, to transform car parts into outdoor wearables proves that upcycling will be an important part of the future.”

The collection forms part of Škoda’s ‘Open Air, Open Roads’ campaign, designed to encourage people to head out on more outdoor adventures, powered by Škoda’s all-electric Enyaq Coupé RS iV.

Image: Škoda