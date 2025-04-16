Ray-Ban launches debut collection under new creative director A$AP Rocky

Eyewear brand Ray-Ban has officially launched its first collection customized by its newly appointed creative director and hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky.

Known as the Blacked Out Collection, the range reimagines some of Ray-Ban's most iconic shapes and forms with a new, strong, and loud take, mixing them with the disruptive style that A$AP Rocky is best known for.

Launched under Ray-Ban Studios, a creative platform that honors the power of music and stories of courageous artists, the Blacked Out Collection brings together the best of the past and present in a new offering.

A$AP Rocky Blacked Out Collection for Ray-Ban Credits: Ray-Ban

Created for consumers who lead with originality and set the bar higher, A$AP Rocky, in collaboration with Ray-Ban, reenvisions the brand's iconic legacy through a bold, modern lens. The result is a series of pieces that strike the balance between timeless style and cutting-edge design.

The collection gives a refreshed look to three of Ray-Ban's most famous styles—the Mega Wayfarer, Mega Clubmaster, and Mega Balorama. Each design is recreated with ultra-black lenses, refined gold-plated accents, and a custom tattoo-inspired AWGE logo on the temple tips.

All three of the designs are said to reflect his distinct creative vision, merging classic craftsmanship with a forward-thinking aesthetic. The collection is now available at Ray-Ban.com, Ray-Ban stores, and select EssilorLuxottica retail stores, including Sunglass Hut, with prices starting at 266 US dollars.