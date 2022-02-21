Ray Chu unveils cohort of collabs at LFW for AW22 collection

Paying homage to sensuality, Taiwanese designer Ray Chu revealed an experimental collection, at London Fashion Week, of 20 unique sets and a string of collaborations along with them.

For AW22, the ‘Touch Me’ collection’s bold silhouettes contrasted with intricate detailing and a subtle colour palette, that aimed to portray both a relaxed atmosphere and “a desire for climactic feelings”.

To link all the pieces together, the Ray Chu logo and motifs were spotted throughout all of the one-of-a-kind designs, applied through prints, embroideries, patches, cutouts and design lines.

Image: Ray Chu, AW22

A particular focus was on the designer’s collaboration with the artist, Draw Me Denis, known for their work within the LGBTQ+ community. Illustrations by the creative, used on a handful of the pieces, symbolised fetish climaxes, shown in the imagery of liquid-covered bananas.

Other collaborations came as part of Chu’s stance as a positively conscious sustainable label. Working together with Miss21, the designer introduced a line of vegan leather shoes alongside the main collection.

Image: Ray Chu, AW22

Other vegan leather, developed using recycled tea leaves and plastics, was produced as part of an additional collaboration with the Taiwanese Lab 808, which ensured that all faux leather used in the collection was sustainable.

The entire line was exhibited in a digital film released through London Fashion Week’s online platform. It focused on Chu’s inclusive values, highlighting fluid gender orientation and cross-industry collaboration, with an emphasis on ‘Love’ in all forms.