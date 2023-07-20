RCA College of Design to allegedly let go of associate lecturers, students launch petition

The College of Design at the Royal College of Art (RCA) in London, one of the leading art and design schools around the world, is allegedly cutting the jobs of the majority of its Associate Lecturers (ALs), industry professionals that give lectures at higher education institutions in the UK.

The students and staff of the fashion department at the RCA have launched an open letter entitled ‘Stop the redundancies at RCA’.

The call for signatures for the petition was launched via the instagram account ‘RCA fashion’ yesterday evening. A post reads: “Whilst the RCA masters exhibitions were on last week the RCA was quietly making all associate lecturers on the fashion course and other school of design courses redundant.”

“The statement continued: “28 associate lecturers jobs are being cut. All people that contributed to the RCA’s reputation of excellence for years. The practitioner/lecturer model is being erased.”

“One of the most fundamental teaching qualities of the RCA completely wiped out. A wealth of industry and practitioner experience gone. Please add your name to the petition to fight this and support all practitioner academics,” the statement posted to the Instagram account concludes.

FashionUnited has contacted the school for comment.