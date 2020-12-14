Re/Done launches its first-ever Eco Sneakers

Los Angeles-based luxury fashion label Re/Done, which expanded its sneaker line this summer, has added its first-ever eco-friendly style using a 100 percent recycled leather and suede alternative.

The Eco Sneakers are in line with Re/Done’s exploration of bringing back to life ultimate classics but with a sustainable twist. The silhouette is rooted in the 80s and 90s, however, the construction uses innovative new materials to achieve the most sustainable results possible.

Re/Done has introduced a new recycled material made from discarded bottles to the sneaker market, a 100 percent recycled leather and suede alternative with an atomic structure that allows it to perform like the real thing.

Found in the sneaker’s outer body, inner lining, and insoles, this vegan “leather” is breathable, mouldable, and completely washable with water.

In addition, the Eco Sneaker also feature organic cotton laces, zinc-free eyelets, and soles made up of a recycled rubber compound made from production waste.

Jamie Mazur, co-founder of Re/Done, said in a statement: “As a kid I lived in Air Jordans on and off the basketball court, and Stan Smiths when I took up tennis. We wanted to recreate the nostalgia behind essential cult classics like these in a way that feels both luxury and authentic to Re/Done’s commitment to responsibility. We felt the best way to pay homage to our favourite shoes was to recreate them using the most modern sustainability innovations.”

Re/Done’s first eco sneaker drop is priced at 420 US dollars and is available to shop at Matches and Net-A-Porter. Each piece is handmade in Italy and shipped in recycled and biodegradable packaging.

Images: courtesy of Re/Done