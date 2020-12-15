Re/Done unveils Wonder Woman capsule collection

Re/Done has launched an exclusive limited-edition capsule collection with movie WW84, the newest release in the Wonder Woman franchise, set in the 1980s during the Cold War.

The LA-based fashion brand has produced a 14-piece capsule collection featuring suiting, leather jackets, graphic T-shirts and hoodies that pay homage to the “iconic styles of the American 1980s and the powerful women who wore them”.

The collection references both WW84-specific moments and broader 80s trends, such as strong shoulders and animal print, and has been responsibly constructed in-line with Re/Done’s approach to craftsmanship and advanced water-saving methods.

Key highlights include retro-inspired Wonder Woman graphic tees and hoodies, and WW emblazoned jeans, as well as pieces inspired by the film’s Cheetah character, including an oversized cardigan with an 80s-inspired fuzzy leopard print and a v-neck long sleeve animal print bodysuit.

Re/Done + WW84 prices range from 64 pounds for a ribbed vest to 1,150 pounds for an 80s embellished leather jacket. The collection will be available on Shopredone.com and in select luxury retail doors in alignment with the launch of the film by territory throughout winter 2020.

Images: courtesy of Re/Done