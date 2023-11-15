Rebag and ThredUp partner to “push boundaries” of the resale market

Luxury accessories and jewellery resale platform Rebag has announced a partnership with online resale platform ThredUp to expand resale services.

Under the new partnership, Rebag customers will be able to resell gently worn luxury items on ThredUp in exchange for Rebag shopping credit, while ThredUp customers will be able to shop select Rebag inventory directly on thredup.com.

In addition, Rebag has launched a ‘Clean Out’ programme powered by ThredUp's Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS), which enables fashion brands and retailers to deliver customisable, scalable resale experiences to their customers.

The initiative allows Rebag customers to diversify the types of items they can send in for resale, as ThredUp’s marketplace carries more than 55,000 brands across 100 categories.

While ThredUp customers will be able to explore and purchase one-of-a-kind handbags from Rebag directly on thredup.com, as the platform broadens its inventory selection to offer luxury items from brands such as Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton. Additional Rebag product categories, including watches and fine jewellery, are slated to be added soon.

Charles Gorra, founder and chief executive of Rebag, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to partner with ThredUp and further expand our resale offerings to new customers. Consumers will be able to shop an incredible assortment of luxury accessories in our expertly vetted inventory through ThredUp and earn Rebag credit for sending in pre-loved items through ThredUp's Clean Out programme."

James Reinhart, chief executive of ThredUp, added: ”Industry collaboration is key to building a more sustainable future for fashion, and Rebag and ThredUp have a shared vision around reuse's ability to reduce fashion's impact. Through our partnership, we're enabling more shoppers to participate in resale and ultimately encouraging people to make more sustainable shopping choices.”