Rebag debuts shopping experience curated by fashion industry leaders

New-York based online platform for buying and selling luxury handbags Rebag has debuted its Style Assembly, a new program that lets consumers gain insights from fashion industry experts on style choices with distinct fashion perspectives.

To help customers make informed shopping decisions, Rebag has assembled a lineup of notable tastemakers, including; Laura Brown, editor in chief of InStyle; Nicky Hilton, entrepreneur; Bryanboy, content creator; Summer Albarcha, style expert; Lauren Singer, founder of Package Free, and more.

Each month, Rebag will highlight a different member of the Style Assembly online by launching their hand-picked, curated edit of accessories inspired by their unique point-of-view and dynamic tastes.

Exclusive interviews will accompany the shoppable edit on Rebag’s content hub, The Vault, with new content being added throughout 2021.

“We are excited to introduce the Rebag Style Assembly, which brings expert recommendations from industry leaders directly to consumers,” stated Rebag CEO and founder Charles Gorra in a release.

“Education, convenience and transparency are key pillars of our brand, and the Rebag Style Assembly allows customers to learn more about resale and style through the lens of key figures that are helping to shape the industry.”