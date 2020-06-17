Rebag expands beyond handbags into new accessory categories

Rebag is no longer just for handbags. The popular resale retailer, which had previously been known only for its offering of secondhand designer bags, is launching new product categories.

Beginning June 17, Rebag will accept and sell a broad range of accessory categories including sunglasses, scarves, shawls, charms and keychains, belts, gloves, hair accessories and hats, small home accessories, small leather goods and fashion jewelry.

As with handbags, customers can sell luxury products in these categories in exchange for upfront payment or Rebag credit. The retailer will accept accessories in any physical Rebag location and can provide an offer and payment in less than an hour. Customers may also submit their accessories for a buy-out online using Clair by Rebag.

Accessories will be sold through Rebag's e-commerce site and in its brick-and-mortar stores.

"When we launched Rebag, our goal was to become the expert in luxury handbags, which we largely succeeded in," Charles Gorra, Rebag's founder and CEO, commented in a press release. "By expanding our business model with the launch of accessories, we are excited to broaden our knowledge and continue to share it with our customers."