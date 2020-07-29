Rebag provides luxury resale resources through The Vault

Rebag has unveiled its latest initiative, an educational resource centered around the resale market. Called "The Vault," Rebag describes its new educational platform as "an endless treasure trove of luxury resale resources supported by years of data and experience" in a press release.

The Vault aims to help consumers in strategizing their purchases of second hand luxury items through skills from understanding how to discover the histories of heirloom accessories to accessorizing a handbag with collectible scarves.

The resource includes articles, videos and photo content across four themes: Designer & Style 101s, Basics & Care, Fashion Features and Reports & Trend Pieces.

Rebag has been working to create The Vault since its beginning as a company, as it developed as a luxury resale platform that also educates and empowers its consumers to make informed buying and selling decisions.

"The Vault has been nearly six years in the making," explained Charles Gorra, Rebag's CEO and founder. "Now, consumers are able to access all of the knowledge and data we've gathered over the years about luxury goods in one place. One of Rebag's main goals is to educate consumers and bring total transparency to the resale industry. The Vault is another step in that direction."