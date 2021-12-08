Rebecca Allen introduces new colors

Rebecca Allen began making a name for herself in the fashion industry by introducing nude heels for women in every skin tone. As a Black-owned brand, she has been breaking ground in the fashion industry sparking the conversation over how nude tone heels originally didn’t fit every skin tone. After a successful launch at Nordstrom, the brand is now launching a new resort collection and is introducing color.

While Allen had previously focused on exclusively producing nude shades, she felt introducing color was a natural next step for her business. The designer wanted her consumers to both be able to enjoy nude footwear that suits them and add a pop of color to their wardrobe for the right occasion. All of Rebecca Allen’s footwear is made in small batches with high quality materials to reduce waste and guarantee durability.

New pieces include the Rebecca Allen Twist sandal in black linen, citrine, dusty violet, and nude 3, and Block Sandy in nude 2, nude 3, and nude 4 on the brand’s e-commerce website and Nordstrom.com. Allen holds the distinction of being one of the few luxury shoe brands that is not heritage and Black-owned.