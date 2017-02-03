Rebecca Minkoff unveils smart bags right before her fashion show

Los Angeles - Minkoff was the latest in a slew of designers who chose Los Angeles over New York for their upcoming spring collections. She recently announced that she would present her latest collection at The Grove including a unique pop-up shop on February 4. Known for her luxury handbags as well as sophisticated apparel, the designer has came up with digitally-advanced bags right before the show.

The designer just added to her line with these ten new styles available in various colors including a leather brown. Dubbed The Midnighter bag, these bags were created with a little something extra. Minkoff chose smart technology to infuse with these luxury bags in order to create a more innovative experience. These bags have studded handles and quality design aspects, as well as a special hangtag that is scannable. The tag will allow free entry into Minkoff’s next spring 2017 fashion show as well as other exclusive offers, according to WWD.

Other offers included with the bag’s purchase are access to certain e-commerce services, a qualification for Rebecca Minkoff’s loyalty program, private styling sessions, and more. Exclusively available at her in-store pop-up at The Grove, these smart bags retail at 295 dollars.