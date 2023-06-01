Rebecca Vallance teams up with Qantas Airways

Australian designer Rebecca Vallance has teamed up with Qantas Airways to design limited-edition business class pyjamas and amenity kits.

The collaboration celebrates the return of the Qantas service from Sydney to New York, launching on June 14 for the first time since 2020, this time via a short stopover in Auckland before the nonstop service to New York.

For a limited time, business class travellers on the service will be offered collectable bespoke matching PJ and amenity kit designed by Rebecca Vallance that pays homage to New York and incorporates the Avenue Astoria Collection print. The design features a monogram of the Qantas ‘Roo’ and Rebecca Vallance logo and incorporates the flight numbers QF3 and QF4 for the updated New York Route.

Image: Qantas Airways; Rebecca Vallance amenity kits

Commenting on the partnership, founder and creative director Rebecca Vallance said in a statement: “It’s an honour to partner with the Iconic and globally recognised Australian brand that is Qantas. New York has always felt like a second home to Rebecca Vallance, and we hope to be visiting even more with the opening of a bricks and mortar retail store in SoHo in the near future.

“We curated the bespoke Rebecca Vallance design as an homage to one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting cities, with inspiration from our latest collection - ‘Avenue Astoria’.”

As well as being available on the flight, a limited number of Rebecca Vallance Qantas pyjamas and amenity kits are available to purchase at Qantas Marketplace through a points redemption purchase.