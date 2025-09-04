Rebecca Vallance to redesign Qantas airline uniforms

Australian airline Qantas has selected Australian fashion designer Rebecca Vallance to create its new uniform, following a competitive pitch process.

The move will mark the airline's first major uniform overhaul in more than a decade, with Vallance’s new uniform set to launch in 2027, replacing the current design by Martin Grant, which was introduced in 2014.

Vallance, a celebrated Australian designer, joins a storied list of past designers who have worked with Qantas on its uniforms, including Peter Morrissey, Yves Saint Laurent, George Gross and Harry Who, and Emilio Pucci.

Vanessa Hudson, group chief executive at Qantas, said in a statement that the uniform redesign would play an important role in marking the next era for the national carrier: “Our uniform represents the Qantas spirit all over the world. We’re proud to be working with Rebecca Vallance to define the new look and to reflect where Qantas is heading.

“We want the new uniform to reflect the pride our team feel when they wear it and this redesign is a collaborative journey that will be shaped by our people every step of the way.”

Rebecca Vallance in front of moodboard for Qantas airline uniform redesign Credits: Qantas by Ash Larden

Qantas has more than 17,500 employees across operational areas, including pilots, cabin crew, engineering and airports, and surveyed its uniformed workforce to provide feedback on elements such as durability, functionality and comfort, insights which the airline said Vallance will incorporate into the next phase of the design process.

On her vision for the new uniform, Vallance said it would “reflect the modern sophistication and spirit of the Qantas team”.

Vallance added: “To be entrusted with this redesign is a huge milestone for me personally and for my brand. I am looking forward to creating something iconic, yet wearable, while celebrating the people who make this airline such a beloved part of Australia’s story.

“This is a defining moment in my career, not just because of the scale of the project, but because of the trust Qantas has placed in me. It’s a partnership I am deeply grateful for.”