Rebel Wilson to launch own plus size fashion line

Australian comedian and actress Rebel Wilson is launching her own signature plus size fashion collection, rooted in the belief that “style has no size”.

The Rebel Wilson x Angels collection will range from everyday essentials to versatile statement pieces in a size run from 14 to 24. At the core of the line is a range of denim essentials, many constructed with Lycra Beauty fabric, an innovative material that shapes and sculpts for a flattering look and feel.

The collection also includes an assortment of everyday staples, from graphic tees and statement tops to suede moto jackets, varsity jackets and bombers. Other items include occasion dresses featuring embellishments, flirty, and feminine detailing and strong prints and colours.

Commenting on her new line, Wilson said: ”When I worked on plus-size capsule collections in the past, it was such a fun and rewarding experience that I really wanted to break out with my own line. I'm so excited that these designs will reach more people and remain available all year round.

“I know how hard it can be to find the cool, quality fashion I want to wear, even with the help of Hollywood stylists. I’m so proud to be creating this collection with The Mamiye Group, and to give gorgeous ladies everywhere amazing clothes that empower them to express their confidence and chic attitude.”

Rebel Wilson partners with Mamiye Group on new plus size collection

Launching for autumn/winter 2017, the collection is a design collaboration between Rebel Wilson and Mamiye Group, and will start delivering to key retailers across the US including Nordstrom, Dillards, Lord and Taylor, and Dia and Co from this July, with prices ranging from 49 to 298 dollars.

"Women of all sizes want the confidence and empowerment that comes from fashion-forward style," added Charles D. Mamiye, president and chief executive of Mamiye Group. “Rebel Wilson x Angels is a contemporary collection that offers fresh, exciting designs for women sizes 14-24, inspired by an icon."

Established in 1947, Mamiye Group has worked with brands including womenswear brand Wallflower and Kensie Jeans, as well as a number of kidswear labels such as Ella Moss, Offspring and Splendid.

Rebel Wilson previously designed a limited edition holiday line with American plus-size fashion brand Torrid in 2015, which was followed up by a spring/summer 2016 collection.

Image: courtesy of Rebel Wilson x Angels by Carter Smith