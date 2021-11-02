Red Carpet Green Dress announces design winners

Sustainable design competition, Red Carpet Green Dress, has named UK-based Yuriko Fukuda and Singapore-based Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh as this year’s winning duo.

The global competition, held in partnership with Tencel and 3D garment design software Clo Virtual Fashion, challenged designers to submit a digitally designed, sustainably produced red carpet-worthy outfit.

One gown and one suit design were selected by the international contest judging panel, consisting of Suzy Amis Cameron Red Carpet Green Dress founder, Harold Weghorst vice president of global marketing and branding at Lenzing AG, celebrity fashion stylist Micaela Erlanger and Abrima Erwiah co-founder of Studio 189.

Japanese-born, UK-based Yuriko Fukuda, who is currently studying fashion at Regents University London was crowned this year’s womenswear winner, while Singapore-based fashion, textile and product designer Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh, who studied design at Singapore Polytechnic, is this year’s menswear winner.

Samata Pattinson, chief executive officer of Red Carpet Green Dress, said in a statement: “We’re so excited for this year’s winners to embark on a wonderful journey in the world of sustainable fashion with us. The global design contest is such a great opportunity for those who are eager to immerse themselves and learn more.

“As a former winner myself, I first-hand know the incredible opportunities brought forward to the winners and I’m excited to watch Yuriko Fukuda and Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh grow and gain their place in the sustainable world.”

The two designs will be put into production in early 2022 with sustainable eco-couture textiles in collaboration with Tencel and sponsored by Clo, explained competition organisers. The looks will be worn at the Red Carpet Red Dress pre-Oscars Gala in 2022 and be showcased as part of an exhibition to leading sustainable advocates in Los Angeles.

In addition, the winners will also receive a monetary award, business mentorship with Red Carpet Green Dress’ Samata Pattinson and Suzy Amis Cameron, and receive support and access to RCGD’s extensive network.

Harold Weghorst, vice president of global marketing and branding at Lenzing AG, added: “Yuriko and Benjamin present a strong statement of sustainability with beautiful and elegant designs which aim to improve other people’s lives by reducing carbon footprint. We are delighted to announce them as our well-deserved winners.

“I am sure Yuriko and Benjamin, together with last year’s winners, will become aspirations for young fashion designers by embracing sustainability and creativity in their work. Both designers have a bright future ahead of them and I look forward to watching their careers in the fashion industry grow.”