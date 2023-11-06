Red carpet ready with Gucci: Sabato De Sarno unveils evening wear for the first time

Barely a month after his Gucci debut, creative director Sabato de Sarno revealed further insight into his vision for the Florentine fashion house. His first evening wear collection was presented at the weekend.

The 12-piece line is called 'Ancora Notte' and is "an ode to life after dark," Gucci said on Saturday. The designs of the evening dresses, like De Sarno's debut, refer to the Gucci archive of the 90s .

Ancora Notte Credits: Gucci / Tyrell Hampton

For his eveningwear, De Sarno relied on cutouts held together by Gucci's signature "double G" logo, as well as micro shorts, slip dresses and sparkling gowns. The designs are intended to encourage people to think about the definition of evening and everyday fashion; after all, it's all about how you wear it, says Gucci.

The setting for the eveningwear collection was the red carpet of the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday. Gucci not only dressed celebrities and models in its latest creations, but also acted as the main sponsor of the event.