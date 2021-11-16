Red Nose Day partners alongside With Love Darling

Red Nose Day has released fashion accessories collaboration alongside sustainable jewellery brand, With Love Darling in global philanthropic partnership.

The five piece collection, designed by With Love Darling contains gold plated earrings, beaded and silk women’s bracelet and a unisex corded bracelet with gold-plated details. With Love Darling has long supported philanthropic efforts, with the company being founded on supporting the UN Global Goals.

“As a company, we wanted to do more with our platform and partnering with Red Nose Day, an organisation who already is incredibly dedicated to helping others, seemed like the perfect fit,” said founder Elisabeth Crossley-Wright.

100 percent of the net proceeds from the capsule will go towards supporting children facing poverty in the US and around the world.

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to disproportionately affect underserved children, Red Nose Day support programs help ensure that children living in poverty receive education, healthcare and safety.

“With Love Darling’s commitment to Red Nose Day expressed through their new line of jewellery is a shining example of corporate partnerships and creativity leveraged to fight poverty. We’re proud to partner in this exciting project,” said CEO of Comic Relief US, parent company of Red Nose Day US, Alison Moore.