Redemption launches sustainability “reset” strategy

Italian luxury fashion brand Redemption has teamed up with Livia Firth’s sustainability and communications consultancy Eco-Age to strengthen its commitment to sustainability with a new strategy, ‘Re|set the Future’.

Redemption, founded by Bebe Moratti in 2013, has become known for combining sexy, rock ’n’ roll looks with conscious and socially responsible design and its updated strategy is part of its plan to accelerate the label into a “true sustainable” brand.

The idea of the new strategy is not only to implement a “holistic and measurable responsible business strategy” but also one that “respects people and the planet,” explained Redemption in a statement.

The ‘Re|set the Future’ strategy has been created to build on the label’s work to date on social impact projects, and its founding principles of an alternative business model that was designed to challenge the status quo, while also pushing the brand “further” by implementing several initiatives that will amplify its existing focus on social responsibility and build on its ambitions to have a more positive environmental impact.

The new strategy is centred around four key pillars - collections, climate, community and culture.

Redemption, which currently produces 100 percent of its collections in Italy, will commit to increasing its use of alternative materials that “respect the environment and welfare of animals and people,” while also continuing to develop responsible sourcing practices that promote traceability and the respect of fair working practices along its value chain.

With regards climate, the luxury label is placing promoting of energy efficiency at the heart of its operations, by minimising waste and reducing the environmental impact of its packaging and logistics.

When it comes to community, Redemption is pleading to “further nurture” its global community by providing a safe and supportive environment for its team in an environment where “equality, collaboration and development is essential to everything we do”.

The final pilar is culture, where the Italian label is looking to give back by investing in welfare and education, a commitment that has been with the brand since its launch. As part of its improved commitment, Redemption has stated that it will continue to contribute to non-profit and charitable entities as it looks to play its part in “creating a more positive fashion industry”.

Commenting on the sustainability strategy, Redemption creative director, Bebe Moratti said: “I believe fashion can play a pivotal role in promoting a more sensible business model, and it is under this very premise that Redemption was founded. Starting from a pragmatic view that business can and must be responsible to people and planet, investing in communities for the benefit of everyone, Redemption has operated throughout the years with these essential core values and is now committed to furthering its efforts.

“We believe that sustainability is not a goal to be reached to then rest on our laurels, but rather a process of betterment that should permeate every decision a company or individual makes; it is for this very reason that we decided to team up with Eco-Age. It is by relying on their unparalleled expertise that we believe we can further our endeavour, being challenged on our thinking and our actions, and so strive for a more sustainable business.”

Livia Firth, co-founder and creative director of Eco-Age, added: “I admire the commitment of the Redemption team and Bebe’s determination and vision. In a moment when lots of fashion brands are debating the future of fashion, it is so important to have leaders like him who send such a positive message.”

This is the latest commitment to sustainability from Redemption, earlier this year it launched its most sustainable collection to date with its first athleisure wear offering. Each piece in the collection, including leggings, tank tops, body suits and jumpsuits, was made from responsibly sourced materials such as recycled nylon and polyester, and the labelling and packaging was also recycled and FSC certified.

Images: courtesy of Redemption