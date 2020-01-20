Redemption launches sustainable athleisure line

Italian luxury brand Redemption has launched its most sustainable collection to date, after enlisted the help of sustainability and communications consultancy Eco-Age to “drive substantial and meaningful change” across its business.

The ‘Athletix’ line marks the brand’s first athleisure wear offering and has been designed to stay true to what it calls its “glamorous, erudite and sensual style”, whilst using print and colour block fabrics that are rich in design and responsible in nature.

Eeach piece in the collection, including leggings, tank tops, body suits and jumpsuits, has been made from responsibly sourced materials such as recycled nylon and polyester, and the labelling and packaging is also recycled and FSC certified.

The move is part of the brand’s wider strategy to strengthened its commitment to sustainability and has partnered with Eco-Age to “further its holistic strategy across the business”.

Since Redemption’s inception in 2013, creative director Gabriele ‘Bebe’ Moratti has adhered to a business model where social responsibility is of paramount importance without compromising the brand, using a disruptive business model that aims to give 50 percent of profits to charitable causes.

As well as using its platform for good and to harness the power of business to create social change, now the brand is looking to push the boundaries of sustainability by utilising more advanced fabrics and materials, and by collaborating with collectives in developing countries to foster prosperity, Redemption explained in a statement.

Images: courtesy of Redemption