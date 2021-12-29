Reebok debuts second Cardi B collaboration

After the successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ this summer, Reebok has again teamed up with the rapper for the second drop, ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’. The collection, inspired by Cardi B’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B classic leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that pays homage to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline of New York.

Cardi B and Reebok launch second capsule collection

The collection ranges from tight fitted crops and tights to oversized cargo pants and features playful materials and bright color blocking. It also includes for the first time ever a plush and cozy fleece robe with Cardi B’s signature logo embroidered on the chest. The collection Cardi B classic leather sneaker comes in five colorways of core black/vector red/champagne, champagne/gold, pewter/black, black/silver and fluid blue.

To bring the story, colors and designs to life, Reebok designers worked in close collaboration with Cardi B and her team for this latest collection; from homing in on the metallic details to ideating the most unique materials that would make a true style statement.

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” Cardi B said in a statement. “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”

The full collection, featuring both footwear and apparel, is now live December on Reebok.com and at select retailers. The capsule’s core black/vector red/champagne Classic Leather x Cardi B colorway will be available exclusively on Reebok.com.

Designed with all figures in mind, all apparel in the ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’ collection will be available in inclusive colors, materials, and sizing, ranging from 2XS to 4X. The collection also features a variety of footwear in children’s sizes.