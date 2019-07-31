Reebok launches new division helmed by Pyer Moss founder

Pyer Moss and Reebok has solidified its partnership. Reebok has enlisted Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder and creative director of the award-winning luxury brand, to head artistic direction of its new division called Reebok Studies___.

Reebok Studies___, styled purposefully with a space after its name, originated as the brainchild of Jean-Raymond. Focused on collaborations, Studies___ is an initiative to support and foster emerging design talent through collaborations with Reebok. The space after the name will feature the name of each respective collaborator.

“When I pitched the concept of ‘Studies___’ to Reebok, it was largely because I was inspired by their roster of talent," Jean-Raymond said in a statement emailed to FashionUnited. "My vision is to not only work with existing Reebok talent and partners; it’s also to champion new ones.

“Having my own division at Reebok allows me a way to provide a pathway for bringing in designers, artists and personalities that we feel can marry well with the Reebok brand. As the first designer to ever work with Reebok in this capacity, I feel honored to be a part of such an important moment in the brand's history. The Reebok leadership team sees a vision for the brand that’s bold and unapologetic and I’m happy to be working with them.”

Jean-Raymond first partnered with Reebok on two Reebok by Pyer Moss collection, beginning in 2017. This collaboration will now live within the Reebok Studies___ division.

“Kerby is a cultural force and masterful storyteller. Since joining the Reebok team, he has injected the brand with fresh ideas while maintaining his unapologetic voice and design point of view,” stated Kelly Hibler, vice president of Classics at Reebok. “We are excited to continue our journey with him and further integrate his progressive approach.”

Photos: courtesy of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment