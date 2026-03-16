Reebok launches padel apparel with GLDN PNT

Global sportswear brand Reebok is expanding into padel sports in collaboration with GLDN PNT, a premium, lifestyle-driven activewear brand exclusively dedicated to the sport of padel, one of the world's fastest-growing sports.

The collaboration will see Reebok launching an exclusive performance-driven padel apparel collection with GLDN PNT for men and women, featuring shorts, T-shirts, a tank top, and a sports bra, designed “with the modern padel player in mind”.

Reebok x GLDN PNT collection Credits: Reebok / GLDN PNT

In a statement, Reebok said the partnership represents an opportunity to join the padel community “in a meaningful and authentic way,” combining its sporting legacy with GLDN PNT’s authenticity to create an apparel line for padel athletes and enthusiasts.

Daniel Schachne, senior vice president of Reebok, said: “Padel’s incredible growth represents the kind of energy and passion that Reebok has championed for decades.

“By collaborating with GLDN PNT, a brand deeply rooted in the sport, we’re excited to deliver innovative performance apparel to padel athletes everywhere and support the vibrant community driving the sport forward.”

Reebok x GLDN PNT collection Credits: Reebok / GLDN PNT

Scott London, founder of GLDN PNT, added: “Padel is more than a sport, it’s a global movement, and we’re thrilled to partner with Reebok to raise the bar for padel apparel.

“Our mission has always been to celebrate the culture and community of padel, and this collaboration gives us the reach and resources to inspire even more players around the world. We’re making the moment count, on and off the court.”

The Reebok x GLDN PNT collection is available at GLDNPNT.com.

Reebok x GLDN PNT collection Credits: Reebok / GLDN PNT