Reebok partners with Justin Mensinger on mental health awareness initiative

Reebox’s inclusivity group, The Reebok Collective has partnered with upcycling specialist Justin Mensinger on a limited-edition sweatshirt collection advocating for mental health awareness.

Mensinger, the winner of streetwear design competition The Hype, has become known for his upcycled and recycled designs that he perceives more like art pieces. The ‘Piece of Us’ collection for Reebok comes in the form of six one-of-a-kind eco-conscious designs, each highlighting mental health messages and featuring repurposed patchwork pieces from the closets of Reebok Collective members.

The sweatshirts will be auctioned off through impact marketplace, Charity Buzz, in January, with all proceeds going towards the brand’s nonprofit partner Boks. The organisation aims to make positive physical and mental health practices the norm in the daily routine of a child.