Reebok returning to football with Duśan Vlahović partnership

Reebok is counting on a long-term partnership with Serbian footballer Duśan Vlahović, who plays for Italian Serie A club Juventus, to “reclaim its position within team sport,” as football becomes a global focus this year with the FIFA World Cup 2026 taking place this summer in the US, Canada and Mexico.

In a statement, Reebok, owned by Authentic Brands Group, said Vlahović will be the official face of its football apparel and footwear offerings, coming this summer, including the introduction of the ‘Sidewinder,’ the brand’s new on-field performance football boot.

The move marks a major milestone in Reebok’s broader strategy to rebuild its authority in team sports and reconnect the brand to its football heritage, added the brand.

Reebok has a long history in football, outfitting Premier League stars such as Thierry Henry and Ryan Giggs, as well as supplying the kits for teams such as Bolton Wanderers, Liverpool FC, and Manchester City in the 1990s and 2000s. In recent years, the brand has been announced as the kit partners for teams including Charlton Athletic and MK Dons.

Todd Krinsky, chief executive of Reebok, said: “Football is deeply rooted in Reebok’s heritage, and it is central to our future. As we continue to rebuild our presence in team sports, partnering with an elite talent like Dušan signals our commitment to competing at the highest level.

“This is about honouring where we’ve been while boldly shaping where we’re going.”

As a Reebok athlete, Vlahović will also train in the brand’s premier performance offerings, including the Nano X5 Edge Training Shoes and FloatZig 2 Running Shoes.

Steve Robaire, executive vice president of Reebok at Authentic, added: “Bringing Dušan to Reebok underscores our long-term vision for the brand. From the outset, our strategy has focused on reigniting Reebok’s authority in sport through deliberate investments in product, athletes, and global partnerships.

“This move reinforces our commitment to elevating Reebok back to the forefront of performance and culture.”