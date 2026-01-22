Reebok taps Karol G to usher in a new era of Reebok Classics

Sportswear brand Reebok has signed a multi-year partnership with Grammy-winning global recording artist Karol G, born Carolina Giraldo Navarro, as it looks to reintroduce its Reebok Classics collection for “a new era”.

In a statement, Reebok said that Karol G would be its newest global brand ambassador, fronting its storytelling, content, and upcoming global activations, starting with being the star of its new ‘Born Classic. Worn for Life.’ campaign.

In addition, the Colombian singer will also work with Reebok to co-design an exclusive collection, expanding Reebok's vision for Classics with footwear and apparel offerings inspired by "her style, story, and global influence".

Karol G global brand ambassador for Reebok Credits: Reebok

Todd Krinsky, chief executive of Reebok, said: “’Born Classic. Worn for Life.’ celebrates the enduring influence of Reebok Classics, connecting the brand’s heritage in footwear excellence with icons from past and present.

“With Karol at the forefront, we’re redefining how a new generation experiences the legacy of Reebok Classics through individuality, confidence, and style.”

To celebrate Karol G joining the Reebok family, the singer stars in a campaign film, shot by Renell Medrano, recreating Reebok’s most iconic moments from the women who inspired generations, from Princess Diana’s effortless style to Jane Fonda’s studio workouts and Cybill Shepherd’s cinematic elegance.

Karol G global brand ambassador for Reebok Credits: Reebok

The campaign platform will also feature rising male and female talent from key cities across the globe, championing how Reebok style comes to life from New York City to London, Berlin, and beyond.

Karol G added: “I’ve been wearing Reeboks for as long as I can remember, so becoming a global brand ambassador feels like a full-circle moment.

“Reebok Classics have a rich foundation and heritage in style, which is really important to me when it comes to fashion, and I love that I’ll get to be part of the brand’s story and show the world how I take Reebok with me wherever I go.”

Reebok Classic sneakers Credits: Reebok

The news comes as Reebok is set to relaunch its Classics collection for spring/summer 2026 on February 18 with sneakers in garment leather offered in unisex and women’s-only styles. The collection will include the Workout Plus, Freestyle Lo, Club C 85, and Classic Leather sneaker models. Retail prices range between 75 and 85 US dollars.

Following that drop, the brand stated that Reebok Classics will continue to launch in a variety of colourways and model iterations with a focus on both today’s top trends and heritage designs.