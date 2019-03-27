Reebok tests see-now-buy-now at Shanghai Fashion Week

Reebok has planned a see-now-buy-now business model, along with a runway presentation at Shanghai Fashion Week tonight. Called "The Other Side," the presentation is primarily for the benefit of the brand's consumers, aiming to garner their attention through performances by popular music artists Future and William Chan.

The spring 2019 styles presented on tonight's runway will be available for purchase directly after the event.

The Boston-based athletic brand is looking to boost sales through consumer-focused strategies aimed at the Asian market. Paired with performances by Future and Chinese singer William Chan, the presentation's see-now-buy-now model speaks directly to consumers who can go out and buy the products immediately.

“For us, it’s very clear that China has become not only a leading market in terms of scale but a leading market in terms of fashion trends and the future of fashion," Reebok president Matt O’Toole told WWD. "We see this as an opportunity to lead by showing some of our most important collections there.”