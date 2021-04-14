Reebok unveils apparel collection with Cardi B

Sportswear brand Reebok has teamed up with Cardi B to launch its first-ever apparel collection with the rapper.

The Grammy-winning rapper unveiled her ‘Summertime Fine’ collection with the brand this week and shared that it draws inspiration from 90s fashion and her summer memories at Coney Island.

Launching on April 23, the apparel collection will drop alongside matching footwear colourways of the Cardi B Club C sneaker, and aims to “empower women to remain true to themselves” with inclusive sizing from 2XS to 4X.

“I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,” Cardi said on the debut collection in a statement. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing.”

The apparel collection has been designed with the female figure in mind, explains Reebok, while also reflecting Cardi B’s “bold and transparent personality”.

In a press release, Reebok describes the debut apparel collection as “unapologetically in your face” due to the bold colour combinations of pastel purple and bright red, alongside waist-cinching details and contouring cutlines, infused with “flirtatious” mesh cutouts.

Reebok adds that it was a “collaborative effort” between itself and Cardi B to ensure that the fabrics and detailing of the apparel collection from the beginning design stages through the entire creation cycle, with the rapper insisting on trying on every piece herself.

“Nothing went to production without Cardi’s seal of approval,” stated the sportswear brand.

The collection features workout clothing including track jackets, sports bras and leggings, which have been designed with that iconic 90s inspired layered look in mind. While the colours and materials used play on day and night monochromatic looks to allow the pieces to take fans “straight from the gym to the streets”.

Cardi B’s apparel collection is the latest collaboration between her and Reebok. The rapper previously teamed with the brand to debut her Club C sneaker style and has appeared in ad campaigns since 2018.

The Cardi B ‘Summertime Fine’ collection will launch on April 23 from 10am EST on Reebok’s website.

