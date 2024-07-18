Reebok unveils collaboration with Juicy Couture

Sportswear brand Reebok has joined forces with LA fashion and lifestyle brand Juicy Couture to launch a Y2K-inspired capsule collection.

The limited-edition collection features eight apparel pieces and five unique footwear silhouettes, which merge Juicy Couture's signature rhinestones and velour with Reebok’s sports heritage style.

Reebok x Juicy Couture collection Credits: Reebok / Juicy Couture

The apparel offers reimagined versions of Juicy Couture’s classic tracksuits, featuring updated silhouettes and materials that play into current trends while paying homage to the original designs, alongside graphic T-shirts and a retro-inspired body contouring bodysuit with mesh panels, velour detailing and rhinestone branding.

While Reebok classic footwear silhouettes, including special iterations of the Classic Leather SP Extra, BB 4000 Mid ll, and Classic Slide, have been enhanced with Juicy Couture’s touches, such as bejewelled rhinestone branding paired with plush and velour detailing.

Reebok x Juicy Couture collection Credits: Reebok / Juicy Couture

Stefani Fleurant, executive vice president of sports and lifestyle marketing at Authentic, owner of the Reebok and Juicy Couture brands, said in a statement: "We continue to see consumer excitement around products with a nod to nostalgia and an emphasis on trends from the 90s and early 2000s.

"By blending Reebok’s athletic heritage with Juicy Couture’s bold style, we're creating something totally new for consumers. It goes to show the lasting impact of both these iconic brands."

The Reebok x Juicy Couture collection will be available on Reebok.com and select retailers from July 24.