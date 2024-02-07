  • Home
  • News
  • Fashion
  • Reebok unveils My Little Pony collaboration

Reebok unveils My Little Pony collaboration

By Danielle Wightman-Stone

loading...

Scroll down to read more

Fashion |In Pictures

Reebok x My Little Pony capsule collection Credits: Reebok

Sportswear brand Reebok has unveiled a collaborative footwear collection with Hasbro toy brand My Little Pony.

The kids-only Reebok x My Little Pony collection features footwear inspired by the characters in the Netflix film ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’ - Zipp Storm, Sunny Starscout, Pipp Petals and Izzy Moonbow.

All four colourways of Reebok’s Classic Leather Step N Flash incorporate details inspired by each of these characters, including cutie marks on the heel tabs, translucent outsole featuring the character’s names, and an activated light-up heel clip “for an extra dose of magic”.

Each style is available in both US toddler sizing (4-10) and preschool sizing (10.5-13.5, 1-3).

The Reebok x My Little Pony capsule will be available from February 16 at Reebok.com and Journeys.com. Prices range from 55 to 65 US dollars.

Reebok x My Little Pony capsule collection Credits: Reebok/Hasbro
Reebok x My Little Pony capsule collection Credits: Reebok
Reebok x My Little Pony capsule collection Credits: Reebok
Reebok x My Little Pony capsule collection Credits: Reebok
Reebok x My Little Pony capsule collection Credits: Reebok
Footwear
Hasbro
my little pony
Reebok